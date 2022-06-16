Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Trading Down 0.7%

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.56 and last traded at $27.10. 20,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 21,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11.

Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

