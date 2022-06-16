Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Trading Down 0.7%

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.56 and last traded at $27.10. 20,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 21,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11.
