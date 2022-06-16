Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starry Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.90.

Get Starry Group alerts:

STRY stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Starry Group has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Starry Group will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter worth approximately $5,507,000. Birch Grove Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter worth approximately $8,649,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,799,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter worth approximately $181,877,000.

Starry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.