Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Increased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,979 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $74.19 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.21. The stock has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

