Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT) Short Interest Down 33.4% in May

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the May 15th total of 164,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,246,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. SSI Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 328.4% during the first quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 108,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 83,155 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,067,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 891,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,278,000 after purchasing an additional 57,003 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

NYSE:SWT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,230. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average of $93.40. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $67.95 and a 1 year high of $123.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $1.3125 dividend. This represents a $5.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th.

