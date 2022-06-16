Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.21

Shares of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 81.21 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 79.32 ($0.96). Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 79.80 ($0.97), with a volume of 791,170 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £315.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.74.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.18%.
About Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI)
The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.
