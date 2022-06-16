Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.83.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $17,221,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,047,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,625 shares of company stock worth $11,517,225. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 200.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Square in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Square in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Square by 2,100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of -419.37 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.95 and its 200 day moving average is $121.84. Square has a 12 month low of $59.45 and a 12 month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Square will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

