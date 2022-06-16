SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Stock Price Down 5.4%

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.91 and last traded at $48.91. 1,594,081 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 706,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.71.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

