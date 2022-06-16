Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.39. Spark Networks shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 168,846 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $52.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Spark Networks by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 57,207 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

