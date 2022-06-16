Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.39. Spark Networks shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 168,846 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $52.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.
