Solrise Finance Price Reaches $0.0750 on Exchanges (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $162,604.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Solrise Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 218% against the dollar and now trades at $10,023.05 or 0.47713722 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00418462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00083873 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012235 BTC.

Solrise Finance Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 73,535,561 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solrise Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solrise Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solrise Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solrise Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.