Solid State (LON:SOLI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,079.48

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,079.48 ($13.10) and traded as low as GBX 1,054 ($12.79). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,075 ($13.05), with a volume of 26,987 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,080.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,122.31. The company has a market capitalization of £93.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27.
About Solid State (LON:SOLI)
