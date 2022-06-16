Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Shares Down 2.1%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.44 and last traded at $36.44. Approximately 17 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.24.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €44.50 ($46.35) to €44.00 ($45.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.47.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

