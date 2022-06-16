Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3,582.07

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,582.07 ($43.48) and traded as low as GBX 2,839 ($34.46). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 2,868 ($34.81), with a volume of 440,174 shares traded.

SKG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($60.69) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($50.98) price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,786 ($58.09) to GBX 4,728 ($57.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,445.60 ($53.96).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,182.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,571.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.62 billion and a PE ratio of 13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

