Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last Week

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token has a market cap of $337,900.33 and $256,166.00 worth of Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $1.67 or 0.00007432 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000214 BTC.
- Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002092 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000719 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001140 BTC.
- Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001915 BTC.
- Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.
About Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token
Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token Coin Trading
