Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of VOT traded down $8.00 on Thursday, reaching $168.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,495. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $171.12 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

