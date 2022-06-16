Siena Capital LLC Takes Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Siena Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 96,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Siena Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,291,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,557,000 after purchasing an additional 33,229 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 118,871 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,493,000 after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 410,575 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 819,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after purchasing an additional 48,862 shares during the period.

GSY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.54. 3,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,752. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $50.52.

