Siena Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 42,306 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Siena Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.5% of Siena Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,050. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $72.58. 382,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,830,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $78.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

