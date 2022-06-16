Siena Capital LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Siena Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,638,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,329,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $257.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

