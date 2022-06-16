Siena Capital LLC Invests $1.01 Million in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Siena Capital LLC bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,399,000 after buying an additional 1,585,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,423,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,451,000 after acquiring an additional 300,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of General Mills by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,684. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.91.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.