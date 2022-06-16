Short Interest in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Decreases By 36.2%

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the May 15th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRP traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,139. The company has a market cap of $513.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $50.81.

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 52.43% and a return on equity of 56.63%. The business had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. This is an increase from Natural Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 41.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

