Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Drops By 33.3%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 29,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,437. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.5109 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Grupo Financiero Banorte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.52%.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services.

