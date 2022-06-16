Short Interest in Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Decreases By 32.2%

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the May 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 289.0 days.
Electric Power Development stock remained flat at $$15.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. Electric Power Development has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32.
Electric Power Development Company Profile (Get Rating)
