Short Interest in Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Decreases By 32.2%

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the May 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 289.0 days.

Electric Power Development stock remained flat at $$15.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. Electric Power Development has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32.

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. It also produces wood fuel, carbonized sewage sludge fuel, and other biomass fuels, as well as generates and transmits electricity. In addition, the company invests in, imports, transports, and sells coal; sells fly ash; procures forest offcut; produces and sells fertilizers using ash; manufactures, sells, and markets activated coke; operates welfare facilities, wood pellet manufacturing facilities, and nuclear power plants; operates and maintains telecommunication facilities and waste-fueled power generation plants; and constructs and maintains electronic and communication facilities.

