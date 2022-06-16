Short Interest in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Drops By 31.6%

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the May 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 57.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 25.2% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period.

Shares of DBL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.65. 34,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,704. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $20.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

