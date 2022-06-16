Short Interest in dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Decreases By 29.5%

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the May 15th total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 716.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOTDF remained flat at $$1.04 on Wednesday. dotdigital Group has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered dotdigital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

