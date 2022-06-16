Short Interest in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Declines By 34.5%

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.92. 13,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,799. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.0635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

