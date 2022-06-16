Shop Apotheke Europe (SAE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR: SAE):

6/8/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €80.00 ($83.33) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

6/7/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €136.00 ($141.67) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/6/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €160.00 ($166.67) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

6/2/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €80.00 ($83.33) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

6/1/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €144.00 ($150.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

6/1/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €138.00 ($143.75) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/30/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €201.00 ($209.38) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/25/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €125.00 ($130.21) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/12/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €110.00 ($114.58) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

5/10/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €138.00 ($143.75) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/9/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €201.00 ($209.38) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/5/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €144.00 ($150.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/5/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €100.00 ($104.17) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/19/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €161.00 ($167.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

ETR SAE traded down €0.98 ($1.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €82.68 ($86.13). The company had a trading volume of 98,030 shares. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €65.28 ($68.00) and a fifty-two week high of €182.00 ($189.58). The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €84.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €97.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.93.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

