Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,716.55 ($32.97).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,551 ($30.96) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($36.41) price target on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($36.41) price objective on Shell in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,045 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,850 ($34.59) target price on Shell in a report on Monday.

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,242.70 ($27.22) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.85). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,273.22. The stock has a market cap of £166.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

