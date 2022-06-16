Share Repurchase Program Declared by Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Board

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 13th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

OSG traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,749. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.31.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 303,396 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $643,199.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,290,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,830. Corporate insiders own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

