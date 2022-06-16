Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the May 15th total of 328,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

SHPW traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,547. Shapeways has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Shapeways will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. (Jersey) L.P Index sold 513,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $1,197,163.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,793,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,169,863.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHPW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shapeways in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Shapeways during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Shapeways during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Shapeways during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Shapeways during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHPW. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Shapeways to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Shapeways from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

