Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Price Target Raised to GBX 185

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 185 ($2.25) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 180 ($2.18) to GBX 200 ($2.43) in a report on Friday, May 27th.

SECCF stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. Serco Group has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $2.30.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

