SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Major Shareholder Daniel S. Loeb Sells 1,000,000 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $20,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,281,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of S traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.10. 6,235,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,206. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.99.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on S. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 12.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 81.8% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SentinelOne by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

