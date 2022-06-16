Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 189 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,102,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,334,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $133.94. 7,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,460. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.53.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALNY. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.47.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

