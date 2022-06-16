Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,020 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,384,000 after acquiring an additional 169,902 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,267,000 after purchasing an additional 114,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,897,000 after purchasing an additional 196,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,667,000 after purchasing an additional 146,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.70.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $5.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.69. 36,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.36 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.15 and its 200 day moving average is $107.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

