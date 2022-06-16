Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 10,143 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,143 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,584,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $611,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015,438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 546.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,043,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573,173 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $183,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,253 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,866.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,200,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 942.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,163,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of HBI traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.64. 141,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,427,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.89.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.