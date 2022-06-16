Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3,402.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 419,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 247,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 383,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,171,115. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

