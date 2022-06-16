Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $580,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,133 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.49. 226,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,850,262. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

