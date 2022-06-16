Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $428,000 Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,019 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 323,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,560,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The company had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Lyft from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lyft from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

