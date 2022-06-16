Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,124,964. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

