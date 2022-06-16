Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.42

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.42 and traded as low as $8.98. Security National Financial shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 13,959 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $184.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41.

Security National Financial ( NASDAQ:SNFCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Security National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verdad Advisers LP raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 33.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

