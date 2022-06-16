Scrypta Price Down 56.1% This Week (LYRA)

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 43.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded down 56.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Scrypta has a total market cap of $29,307.23 and approximately $1.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00109751 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000924 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 23,230,334 coins and its circulating supply is 21,630,334 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.