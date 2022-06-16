Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by FIDELIS iM LLC

FIDELIS iM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.6% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074,473 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,457,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,898,000 after acquiring an additional 765,462 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,130,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,953,000 after acquiring an additional 170,439 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 553.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,263,000 after buying an additional 3,725,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 136,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,260. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.07. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $33.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

