SBK Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $225.13 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $225.35 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.30.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

