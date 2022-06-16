SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €18.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($18.75) price target on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SFQ. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($16.67) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €16.00 ($16.67) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.54) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €12.00 ($12.50) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($15.63) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

Shares of ETR SFQ opened at €7.10 ($7.40) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €7.36 and its 200-day moving average is €9.63. The stock has a market cap of $322.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31. SAF-Holland has a twelve month low of €6.75 ($7.03) and a twelve month high of €13.80 ($14.38). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.99.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.