RS Crum Inc. Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 440.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 108,066 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Chevron by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 57,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.48.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $161.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $316.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

