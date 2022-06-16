Robert W. Baird Trims Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price to $7.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.55.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $64.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.74.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $492.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at $112,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

