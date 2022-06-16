Rise Advisors LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.19. The stock had a trading volume of 134,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,474. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.50.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

