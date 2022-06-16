Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 734 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $11.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $336.90. The company had a trading volume of 552,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,305,938. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $340.57 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.