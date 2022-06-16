Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.24. The stock had a trading volume of 95,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,630. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.16. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.40 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

