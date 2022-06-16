Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $6.54 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 26,152 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,705,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 296,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,971,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000.

SCHD traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 44,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,408. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.09. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $71.36 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

