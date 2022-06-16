Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 694 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,814. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.89 and a 200 day moving average of $200.55. The stock has a market cap of $149.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

