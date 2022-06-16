Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 4,329 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $12,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,712 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.46. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.